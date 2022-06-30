Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Herenschoenen

      € 94,99

      Wit/Sail/Zwart
      De Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage was geliefd op straat vanwege zijn klassieke eenvoud en comfort en is nu terug met een lage pasvorm en klassieke basketballook. De schoen is gemaakt met zachte details van suède en heeft een retro Swoosh logo en een superzachte kraag. Deze must-have kun je altijd en overal dragen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Sail/Zwart
      • Stijl: DA6364-101

      Beoordelingen (82)

      4.4 Sterren

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 jul. 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        bdff8fd1-bbee-4cad-9d2c-e6252cde0a82 - 27 mei 2022

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        6e90deda-cfd4-4555-8bb3-3e8fa109f040 - 26 apr. 2022

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.