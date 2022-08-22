Ze zeggen: 'Iets wat werkt, hoef je niet te veranderen.' Wij zeggen: 'Dat moet je perfectioneren.' Deze superster op streetweargebied wordt in een nieuw jasje gestoken met supergrote details. De Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo heeft een oversized Swoosh design, extra brede veters en dikkere stiksels voor de klassieke look waar je zo van houdt.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.5 Sterren
Elo8 - 22 aug. 2022
Chaussures livrées avec des tâches
Steph27 - 25 jul. 2022
Parfait
Jasmine - 24 mei 2022
The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!