Laat mythe werkelijkheid worden en stap in een wereld van regenbogen en zonneschijn met de Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Neem je favoriete superschattige tekenfilmkarakter altijd met je mee, van de speciaal voorgevormde Hello Kitty hak tot haar rode strik op de tong.
4 Sterren
ArseniyP923876040 - 06 aug. 2022
Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10
8812698252 - 04 jul. 2022
So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.
de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 jun. 2022
these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.