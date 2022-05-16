Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Wit/Summit White/Flat Pewter/Aura
      Hyper Royal/Photon Dust/Grey Fog/Zwart

      Betreed een nieuw Air Max tijdperk. De Nike Air Max Motif is een futuristische versie voor de generatie van je kiddo als eerbetoon aan de iconische AM1, een streetwearlegende uit 1987. De designlijnen zorgen voor een vintage vibe en een vernieuwde Air unit biedt superzachte demping, zodat kleine voetjes de hele dag heerlijk kunnen spelen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Hyper Royal/Photon Dust/Grey Fog/Zwart
      • Stijl: DH9389-400

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Valt klein; we raden je aan een maat groter te bestellen

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (19)

      4.4 Sterren

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17 mei 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14 mei 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Kaleah - 14 mei 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

