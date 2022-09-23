Farhan - 23 sep. 2022

I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.