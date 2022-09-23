Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Traditie de deur uitdoen? Nooit. We hebben twee iconen gecombineerd tot iets heel moois als eerbetoon aan het verleden en innovatie. Lichte, luchtige Flyknit past heel goed bij supercomfortabele Air Max demping. Trek de veters aan en laat je voeten voor zich spreken.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: DM9073-001

      • Valt groot; we raden je aan een halve maat kleiner te bestellen

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Farhan - 23 sep. 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      Moon walkers - 23 sep. 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

      Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 sep. 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

