De Nike Air Max Excee is geïnspireerd op de Nike Air Max 90 en is een eerbetoon aan een klassieker, gezien door een nieuwe lens. Verlengde designlijnen en vervormde afmetingen bij het bovenwerk zorgen voor een moderne uitstraling en tillen een icoon naar een hoger niveau.
4.4 Sterren
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 okt. 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 sep. 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
3acd1170-79c1-49a5-ba97-50a2360a2ef2 - 31 jan. 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊