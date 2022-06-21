De Nike Air Max Dia biedt een luchtige, hogere look in een strakke vorm. Het minimalistische bovenwerk zorgt voor een moderne look. De Max Air unit, omhuld door doorzichtige TPU, wordt versterkt door een oversized middenzool voor nog meer stijl.
4.5 Sterren
507ef828-e918-4487-8001-5db2759d8de7 - 21 jun. 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
99e14ab3-16f8-487d-a0ce-5d790edf99c3 - 11 mei 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
58b9f71a-2759-43f4-a83e-50727e78681e - 27 apr. 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.