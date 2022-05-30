De Nike Air Max AP heeft een gestroomlijnd, sportief design zodat je het verleden en het heden kunt overbruggen in optimaal comfort. Het gestroomlijnde bovenwerk en de zachte middenzool zorgen voor een moderne look en historische details bieden een knipoog naar de Air Max 97. Het lage design met zachte, gewatteerde kraag, luchtige mesh en comfortabele inlegzool past bij elke outfit.
4.1 Sterren
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 mei 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 mei 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 apr. 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.