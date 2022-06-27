Niets zo comfortabel. Keer op keer bewezen. De Nike Air Max 90 blijft trouw aan zijn roots met de iconische zool met wafelpatroon, gestikte overlays en TPU-accenten op de veterpanden. Contrasterende kleuren zorgen voor een frisse look en feel.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
5 Sterren
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 jun. 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 jun. 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.