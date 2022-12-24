De Nike Air Max 270 is Nike's eerste lifestyle Air Max, en is alles wat je je had voorgesteld en meer. Wat we het allermooist vinden (voor om de hand liggende redenen) is de GROTE, opvallende, omwikkelende 270 Air unit die onze beste technologie laat zien, waar je ook naartoe gaat.
4.7 Sterren
Marcywig - 24 dec. 2022
My son LOVES these. He said it’s like walking on air.
Lilah S - 17 dec. 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Quick shipping and good communication. I absolutely love my shoes! They look amazing, no stains or issues with them. I’ve ordered from here before and I’ve had great experiences with both purchases. I would definitely recommend !
Strickler - 14 dec. 2022
Bought for a Christmas present. Wish I would’ve bought myself a pair