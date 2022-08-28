Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort

      Damesschoenen

      € 159,99

      Goede beoordeling
      Venice/Venice/Sail
      Fire Red/Hot Curry/Wit/Fire Red

      Ga voor comfort met de Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. De schoen is verfijnd om een van de meest iconische sneakers uit de geschiedenis comfortabeler te maken. Hij heeft niet alleen een bovenwerk van volnerfleer, maar ook een zachte voering en responsieve demping.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Fire Red/Hot Curry/Wit/Fire Red
      • Stijl: CT0979-603

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (34)

      4.7 Sterren

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 aug. 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 jul. 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02 jul. 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.