Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Herenschoenen

      € 139,99

      Als hij zo goed past en er zo goed uitziet, heb je geen Swoosh nodig. Van de rubberen buitenzool van Crater foam en het geweven, geruite textiel met details tot het elastische materiaal dat je voet omsluit en de Nike Air demping: de Huarache geeft je voeten het recht om op te scheppen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Zwart/Iron Grey
      • Stijl: DM0863-002

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (4)

      4.8 Sterren

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21 sep. 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08 sep. 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08 sep. 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least