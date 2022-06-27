Met de Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 kom je overal dankzij de stevige, op het leger geïnspireerde AF1 stijl. Het sterke, getrommeld leren bovenwerk met coating is ontworpen om je droog te houden. De grote segmenten op de buitenzool bieden grip zonder extra hoogte, zodat je klaar bent voor winterse omstandigheden. Het bandje heeft een strakke metalen haak die kenmerkend is voor traditionele militaire kleding.
4.7 Sterren
Anna Bluv - 27 jun. 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 jun. 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 mei 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!