Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Damesschoen

      € 119,99

      Goede beoordeling

      Alleen maar spelen. Het origineel dat sneakergeschiedenis schreef, is vernieuwd met synthetisch leer en minstens 20% gerecycled materiaal op basis van gewicht.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Zwart/Metallic Silver/Wit
      • Stijl: DC9486-101

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (48)

      4.7 Sterren

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 mei 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 mei 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 mei 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike