      De o zo zachte, comfortabele en elastische legging past perfect in je garderobe. De legging is gemaakt met ons katoenen jerseymateriaal zodat je hem de hele dag kunt dragen en iedereen kunt laten zien dat je gek bent op A-I-R.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Light Smoke Grey
      • Stijl: DM8369-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,41 m lang
      • Strakke, aansluitende pasvorm

      Beoordelingen (23)

      4.5 Sterren

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25 mei 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23 mei 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23 mei 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

