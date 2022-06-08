Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De top is gemaakt van elastische jersey en heeft een aansluitende pasvorm, ideaal voor bij je favoriete legging en broek met hoge taille. Het logo maakt deel uit van de Air collectie en heeft een geborduurd Swoosh logo midden op de voorkant.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart
      • Stijl: DN5852-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,75 m lang
      • Aansluitende pasvorm voor een slanke feel

        58566c6c-a161-433c-acd9-a41d5839591f - 08 jun. 2022

        Beautiful color. Please continue this color. The fit is tight Stretchy and flattering. It feels thin so great for hot days. I have not washed it so I don't know the druability.