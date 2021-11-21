Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike AeroSwift

      Hardloopshorts van 10 cm voor heren

      De Nike AeroSwift shorts bereiden je voor op je race met een licht design. Zweetafvoerende technologie en een ventilerende tailleband houden je onderweg droog en fris. Dit product is gemaakt met vezels van minstens 75% gerecycled polyester.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Stijl: CJ7840-552

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,86 m lang
      • Standaardpasvorm voor een relaxed, aangenaam gevoel
      • Lengte binnennaad: 9,5 cm (maat M)

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      • Elow - 22 nov. 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 nov. 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 nov. 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

