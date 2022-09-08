Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike AeroSwift

      Hardloopshorts voor dames

      € 69,99

      Goede beoordeling

      Innovatieve technologie wordt gecombineerd met lichte materialen zodat je je snelste tijd kunt neerzetten. De Nike AeroSwift shorts zijn gemaakt voor snelheid, met een soepel gevoel en een aansluitende pasvorm zodat je vrij kunt bewegen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: CZ9398-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,74 m lang
      • Aansluitende pasvorm voor een slanke look

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (55)

      4.4 Sterren

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 sep. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 jun. 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 apr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.