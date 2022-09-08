Innovatieve technologie wordt gecombineerd met lichte materialen zodat je je snelste tijd kunt neerzetten. De Nike AeroSwift shorts zijn gemaakt voor snelheid, met een soepel gevoel en een aansluitende pasvorm zodat je vrij kunt bewegen.
4.4 Sterren
EdytaK632789806 - 08 sep. 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29 jun. 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 apr. 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.