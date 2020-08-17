Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Pet

      € 27,99

      De Nike AeroBill Classic 99 pet is gemaakt van zweetafvoerend materiaal en heeft de verbeterde ventilatie van laserperforaties aan de voorkant, achterkant en zijkanten. Extra ventilatiesplitjes in de bovenkant laten warmte door voor verkoeling.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: AV6956-011

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (5)

      4.2 Sterren

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17 aug. 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12 aug. 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11 aug. 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.