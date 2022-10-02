Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Cargobroek voor heren

      € 189,99

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Zwart/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      We hebben ons laten inspireren door Smith Rock en dat resulteerde in de lichte, stevige Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' cargobroek. Hij heeft een ruimvallende pasvorm en kan worden omgetoverd tot shorts wanneer het te warm wordt. Ruim voldoende zakken bieden ruimte voor je spullen en de meegeleverde karabijnhaak zorgt ervoor dat je je sleutels kunt vastzetten. Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecycled polyester en gerecyclede nylonvezels.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Velvet Brown/Zwart/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Stijl: DN3943-220

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,88 m lang
      • Ruimvallende pasvorm voor een oversized gevoel

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede nylon in Nike producten begint als verschillende materialen, waaronder gerecycled tapijt en gebruikte visnetten. Het nylonmateriaal wordt schoongemaakt, gesorteerd en omgevormd tot vlokken en ondergaan vervolgens chemische of mechanische recyclingprocessen om nieuw, gerecycled garen van nylon te maken.
      • Kledingstukken die gebruikmaken van materialen van gerecycled nylon verminderen de CO2-uitstoot met tot wel 50% in vergelijking met nieuw nylon.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (2)

      5 Sterren

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 okt. 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 jul. 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.