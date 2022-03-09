Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'

      Cargobroek voor heren

      € 179,99

      Goede beoordeling

      Het stevige, weerbestendige design van de Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' cargobroek is ideaal voor de wildernis. We zijn naar Smith Rock in Oregon gegaan om inspiratie op te doen en zijn teruggekomen om deze broek te maken. Een open zoom en toelopende pijpen zorgen voor een prettig, relaxed gevoel. Deze broek is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede nylonvezels.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Stijl: CV0655-220

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,86 m lang
      • Standaardpasvorm voor een relaxed, aangenaam gevoel
      • Ruime pasvorm, we raden je aan je gebruikelijke maat te bestellen voor een ruime pasvorm, en een maat kleiner voor een meer aansluitend gevoel

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede nylon in Nike producten begint als verschillende materialen, waaronder gerecycled tapijt en gebruikte visnetten. Het nylonmateriaal wordt schoongemaakt, gesorteerd en omgevormd tot vlokken en ondergaan vervolgens chemische of mechanische recyclingprocessen om nieuw, gerecycled garen van nylon te maken.
      • Kledingstukken die gebruikmaken van materialen van gerecycled nylon verminderen de CO2-uitstoot met tot wel 50% in vergelijking met nieuw nylon.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (32)

      4.3 Sterren

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09 mrt. 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13 jan. 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21 nov. 2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.