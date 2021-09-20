Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike ACG

      Tee-shirt pour Homme

      42,99 €

      Ample, décontracté et prêt pour vos aventures en plein air, le tee-shirt Nike ACG assure un confort optimal avec un motif « All Conditions Gear ». Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué en matières durables, associant fibres de polyester recyclé et de coton biologique. Le mélange est composé d'au moins 10 % de fibres recyclées ou d'au moins 10 % de fibres de coton biologique.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : DJ3642-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Coupe ample et confortable

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le mélange de polyester recyclé et de coton biologique crée une matière performante qui réduit les émissions de carbone et la consommation d'eau et de produits chimiques par rapport aux mélanges obtenus avec du polyester vierge et du coton cultivé de manière traditionnelle.
      • Le coton biologique est cultivé sans produits chimiques de synthèse et nécessite moins d'eau que le coton cultivé de manière conventionnelle Le polyester recyclé réduit les déchets et les émissions de carbone d'environ 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (1)

      5 Étoiles

      • Love the color

        EricFRESH - 20 sept. 2021

        It really pops. The shirt feels high quality and more durable than the average shirt, but still comfortable. I went down half a size and that was the right call.