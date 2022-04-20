Pour jouer, pour s'entraîner ou chez vous, où porterez-vous ce sweat à capuche léger comme l'A-I-R mais suffisamment chaud pour vous procurer un confort optimal dans toutes vos aventures quotidiennes ?
4.8 Étoiles
Crop Hoodie - 20 avr. 2022
Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.
Tone - 18 avr. 2022
My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).
BigMike - 15 avr. 2022
I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.