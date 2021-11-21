Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike AeroSwift

      Short de running 10 cm pour Homme

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      30 % de réduction

      Vous êtes prêt pour la course avec le short Nike AeroSwift et sa conception légère. Sa technologie anti-transpiration et sa taille aérée vous permettent de rester au sec et de bénéficier d’un maximum de fraîcheur. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Violet vif/Cramoisi brillant
      • Article : CJ7840-552

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 186 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée
      • Longueur d'entrejambe : 9,5 cm (taille M)

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (25)

      3.9 Étoiles

      • Elow - 22 nov. 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 nov. 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 nov. 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

