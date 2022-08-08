L'emblématique short 2-en-1 Nike Challenger procure le confort d'un tissu tissé avec un sous-short articulé inédit.Il offre exactement la polyvalence que vous attendez de votre short préféré.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
AdamD756591275 - 08 août 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 déc. 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 sept. 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes