      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Débardeur coupe standard pour Femme

      24,99 €

      Bien notés
      Gris particule/Chiné/Noir
      Alligator/Blanc
      Chardon clair/Blanc
      Blanc/Noir
      Noir/Blanc

      Le débardeur Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika est notre haut le plus polyvalent, conçu pour vous accompagner dans toutes vos activités, de la salle de sport au yoga en passant par le running. Son tissu doux et fluide (composé à 100 % de fibres de polyester recyclé) laisse circuler l'air pour vous permettre de rester au sec et de bénéficier d'un maximum de fraîcheur.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : DD4941-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 180 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (26)

      4.3 Étoiles

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sept. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 sept. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 août 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.