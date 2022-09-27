La première Air Max lifestyle de Nike vous offre style et confort à travers la Nike Air Max 270. Ce modèle s'inspire des chaussures Air Max emblématiques en intégrant les meilleures innovations de Nike, avec sa grande fenêtre et une nouvelle gamme de couleurs.
tancerzwwa - 27 sept. 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sept. 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24 août 2022
graffi laterali