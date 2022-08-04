Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Daybreak

      Chaussure pour Femme

      89,99 €

      Bien notés

      Dévoilée pour la première fois en 1979, la Nike Daybreak est tout droit sortie du passé. Dotée de la même semelle extérieure en caoutchouc à motif gaufré, elle vous offre un véritable look vintage.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc sommet/Ivoire Pâle/Gris fumée clair/Blanc
      • Article : CK2351-101

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (71)

      4.7 Étoiles

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 août 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 juil. 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 juil. 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!