      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

      Chaussure pour Homme

      134,99 €

      Laissez le mythe devenir réalité et entrez dans un monde d'arcs-en-ciel avec la Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Du talon moulé personnalisé Hello Kitty en passant par le ruban rouge sur la languette, votre personnage de dessin animé préféré vous accompagne partout.

      • Couleur affichée : Bleu université/Blanc/Cramoisi clair/Noir
      • Article : DV3770-400

      Avis (5)

      4 Étoiles

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - 06 août 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - 04 juil. 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 juin 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.