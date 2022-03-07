Avec son look avant-gardiste inspiré du dynamisme des chaussures de running des années 90, la Nike Air Max Furyosa redéfinit les codes de la mode et du confort.Son amorti Air décalé et superposé au talon assure un amorti exceptionnel.Le talon ultra-confortable comme un oreiller, le col rembourré et la languette matelassée vous donnent l'impression d'avoir enfilé vos chaussons préférés.Cerise sur le gâteau, le système de double laçage vous permet d'exprimer votre style tout en bénéficiant d'un confort absolu.
4.9 Étoiles
J E. - 07 mars 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 déc. 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 déc. 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.