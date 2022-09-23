Passer au contenu principal
      Renvoyer la tradition au placard ? Pas question. Rendant hommage à l'histoire et à l'innovation, nous avons mélangé deux icônes pour un style unique en son genre. La technologie Flyknit légère et aérée s'associe à merveille à un amorti Air Max ultra-confortable. Lacez vos chaussures et laissez vos pieds parler pour vous.

      • Taille grand : nous vous recommandons de commander une demi-taille au-dessous

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Farhan - 23 sept. 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      • Moon walkers - 23 sept. 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Mak - 22 sept. 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

