      Nike Air Max 90

      Chaussure pour homme

      139,99 €

      Violet court/Pastille au citron/Gris loup/Noir
      Pierre de crête/Vert turbo/Or Saturne/Noir
      Créez votre propre produit Nike By You

      Il n'existe rien d'aussi confortable. Testé et approuvé. La Nike Air Max 90 reste fidèle à ses racines, avec sa semelle à motif gaufré emblématique, ses renforts cousus et ses éléments en TPU au niveau des œillets. Les couleurs contrastantes lui confèrent un look tendance.

      • Couleur affichée : Violet court/Pastille au citron/Gris loup/Noir
      • Article : DC6083-500

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (2)

      5 Étoiles

      • Polecam!

        KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 juin 2022

        Są piękne!

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - 04 juin 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.