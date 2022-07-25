La Nike Air Max 90 Futura réinvente l'icône Air à votre image, de la conception, aux performances en passant par le look. La pointe en dents de scie et le Swoosh partiellement flottant offrent un look haut de gamme savamment travaillé. Le rembourrage moelleux autour de la cheville s'associe à un amorti Air pour vous offrir un confort absolu. Cette chaussure est originale, confortable et sportive. Que demander de plus ?
4.5 Étoiles
astrids282270893 - 25 juil. 2022
Ik ben een enorme pietlut met de pasvorm van schoenen, maar deze zitten echt geweldig. Ze zitten als een kussentje om je voet heen, aan alle kanten. Stevig maar toch zacht. En ze staan aan de voet trouwens 10x vetter dan op de productfoto's. Ik heb ze een halve maat groter dan mijn nike air forces.
Mel86 - 11 juil. 2022
The shoes look very nice. I wore these to an outdoor fair and the tongue rubbed and was uncomfortable. The tongue is bully and long and the shoe rubbed against Ankles. However, I didn’t have on socks so that Be the issue so I am Keeping shoes and trying them again. I did get Compliments on them. The insoles were comfy Also.
Jocey - 11 juil. 2022
These are the perfect neutral sneakers for every fit! The Air Max 90 Futura run true to size and are crazy lightweight and comfortable. It features an updated air max design with a classic feel but they feel light on the feet unlike previous air max. Its updated larger tongue gives the Futura a modern update while keeping a classic design. They are super comfortable to wear all day with jeans or sweats. These are by far my favorite Air Max, Nike came correct with this lightweight neutral classic!