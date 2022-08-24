Une conception faisant écho aux années 1980, des détails audacieux et un style 100 % basketball complètent le rembourrage confortable à mi-hauteur de la cheville et la fermeture à scratch. Et si cela ne suffit pas, le cuir nubuck en velours et le daim synthétique lui confèrent une finition premium.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.
4 Étoiles
EmilyS973587410 - 24 août 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!