Donnez le meilleur de vous-même pendant vos entraînements avec les chaussettes Nike Everyday Lightweight. Les fibres douces intègrent une technologie anti-transpiration pour garder vos pieds au sec et leur offrir un maximum de confort.
4 Étoiles
Tilo-KarlD - 17 avr. 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 janv. 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 janv. 2022
Socks are very nice