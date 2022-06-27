Conçue pour vous accompagner partout, la Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 apporte une touche militaire robuste au légendaire modèle AF1. Son empeigne en cuir poli ultra-résistant est équipée d'un revêtement pour vous permettre de rester au sec. La semelle extérieure intègre de grands ergots prêts pour l'hiver pour vous offrir une adhérence optimale sans vous alourdir. Le strap est doté du crochet en métal emblématique des tenues militaires.
Anna Bluv - 27 juin 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 juin 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 mai 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!