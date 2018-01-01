DEMAND THE UNREASONABLEIn a world of finite resources, we use less to give you so much more.
PUSHING THE LIMITS OF SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATIONJust as you demand more from your body, we demand more from ourselves, designingour innovations to use only what’s needed to make athletes better. Because everyounce of energy, every milligram of material, and every fraction of a second matters.
FLYKNITUnprecedented performance by design, Nike Flyknit is precision-engineereddown to every stitch, turning limited resources into infinite possibilities.
FLYKNITMADE WITH LESS. MADE FOR MORE.
NIKE GRINDINNOVATION REBORN.
EXPLORE OUR TWO MOST SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS
LIGHT ON YOUR FEET. LIGHTER ON WASTE.Flyknit technology prevents millions of pounds of waste from ever reaching the landfill, delivering thelightest, strongest, and most adaptive footwear ever created by Nike.
"NIKE FLYKNIT IS AN ILLUSTRATION OF THE UNIQUE NATURE OF NIKE DESIGN. IT HELPS US IMAGINE PRODUCT
THAT CAPTIVATES AT FIRST GLANCE. ITS BEAUTY DELIVERS A VISCERAL REACTION THAT GIVES DESIGNERS
AND ATHLETES GOOSEBUMPS AND IT ALLOWS US TO CREATE USING LESS WASTE THAN EVER BEFORE."John Hoke, VP Nike Design
60%LESS WASTE*
*On average compared to traditional cut and sew shoe manufacturing
Sustainable innovation is a catalyst for revolutionising the way we do business and anopportunity that's been integrated across our business in policies, processes and products.We are innovating solutions that benefit athletes, the company and the world.