KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

sb-2.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

MIDSOLE Articulated drop-in Lunarlon and
Zoom sockliner for pinnacle heel
cushioning and boardfeel.

UPPER Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide
superior midfoot lockdown.

OUTSOLE Thin web outsole tread offers lightweight
flexibility and signature grip.  

FIND YOUR HYPERFEEL Choose the Hyperfeel model that elevates your skate style.

JANOSKI HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon sockliner provides
lightweight heel cushioning and enhanced
boardfeel. Internal bootie for full foot lockdown.
Medium density web outsole tread offers
flexibility and multi-directional grip.

BRUIN HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in PU sockliner provides
enhanced heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Internal elastic tongue straps for midfoot
lockdown. Medium density web outsole tread
offers flexibility and multi-directional grip.

KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon and Zoom sockliner
for pinnacle heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide superior
midfoot lockdown. Thin web outsole tread offers
lightweight flexibility and signature grip.   

