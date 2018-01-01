No one likes to start a race out slowly. The gun goes off and you feel an urge to run as hard as you

can for as long as you can. It's only natural. But if your goal is to finish strong (or in some cases, at

all), then it's way better to rein it in, ease your way out of the gates at a steady pace, and then

gradually pick up your speed so that you don't end up crashing before you reach the finish line.

One way to improve your mental and physical ability to do just that is to practice running negative

splits (where the second half of your run is faster than the first) throughout your training.

"If you train with that principle in mind and tune your body to different paces, you will experience

one of the best feelings in the sport—the feeling of getting stronger and more powerful in the

second half of a race," says Nike+ Run Club (NRC) San Francisco Coach Jason Rexing. "There

is no greater motivator than watching runner after runner grow bigger and bigger in your view until

you fly past them on your way to a PR."

Here's a quick primer on where (and how) to successfully work negative splits into your routine.