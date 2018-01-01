ADDED TO CART
THIS IS READY SET GO

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
THIS IS
READY, SET, GO YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO START RUNNING.

In the World of Running we run united because we share this truth:
We're all meant to be runners. (Yep, even you.) But we didn't start this way. We started as new runners. We ran through the first runs, the struggle
runs, the "ugh, this sucks" runs and the "WHOA, I didn't know I had it in me" runs. Then we realized
being a runner isn't just about the act of running. Being a runner is something that's within us all. That's why the Nike+ Run Club is here to get you started. Come run with us. Some fears, doubts or even apprehensions might remain. Before you cross the finish line,
we want to squash some of the common fears that many early runners carry with them.


YOU DON'T NEED A PARTICULAR BODY TYPE TO BE A RUNNER The truth is, if you have a body, you're a runner. That's it. No matter your body type—
there is no questioning whether you're a runner or not. NO ONE IS JUDGING YOU BECAUSE YOU'RE A NEW RUNNER Unless you run with a giant sign that says "newbie" around your neck, people won't
know. You may feel self-conscious, but the truth is, no one is judging you when they see
you running. More likely, they're inspired by you.
 YOU DON'T NEED TO RUN EVERYDAY TO GET BETTER Consistency is key to improve your running, but don't overdo it. Recovery Days
are just as important as the harder workouts, so it's fine to take a day or two off. YOU DON'T HAVE TO WAIT TO GET BETTER TO RUN WITH OTHERS Don't be intimidated by running, in a group. In fact, find friends to run with sooner rather than later.
Runners who run together often run stronger, supporting each other regardless of pace and level.
Remember you can run with us at NRC live sessions. Find a run club near you.

READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLAN The number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?

