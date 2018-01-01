Let’s clear up some of those “frequently asked

questions” you may have as an up-and-coming running star.

SHOULD I STRETCH BEFORE I RUN?

Traditional static stretches aren’t great for cold muscles. Leave the stretching for after you warm up. Hip,

quad and hamstring stretches, as well as more dynamic movements like high knees, A-Skips and B-Skips,

are a great way to prepare your body for the run.

IS RUNNING BAD FOR MY KNEES?

Running can help strengthen muscles around the knee joints and increase bone density. So while any

athletic endeavor carries potential risks, a sensible running plan that includes recovery should keep you

going strong. Seek medical advice before starting your running journey.

SHOULD I EAT BEFORE I RUN?

While the answer to this question varies from person to person, you should never feel stuffed or starved

before a run. Ideally, a light snack consisting of complex carbs and some protein 1.5 to 2 hours before

your run should keep you fueled for your effort.

DOES RUNNING MEAN I CAN EAT WHATEVER I LIKE?

No, running doesn’t mean you can have free reign on your favorite junk food. Food is fuel, so a nutritious

diet will help you to run better. But remember, balance is the key. So if you want some cake, treat yourself!

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO HAUL MY WATER AND PHONE WHILE I RUN?

If you don’t want to run with one of those elaborate utility packs, there are plenty of other options for

carrying the supplies you’ll need. Looks into shorts with functional pockets, smartphone armbands and

lightweight water bottle belts.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RUNNING ON A TREADMILL AND RUNNING OUTSIDE?

The treadmill pulls the ground underneath your feet and eliminates wind resistance. It’s great on days when

you can’t bear to battle the weather or want to decrease impact, as most treadmills are padded. Running

outdoors gives you the opportunity to explore new territory and admire the scenery.

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH…

PEOPLE RUNNING IN GROUPS?

Maybe they zipped by unnoticed before, but now you’re starting to spot these early-morning run clubbers.

They can range widely in size, age range, experience level and intensity, but all run clubs have one thing in

common: community.

THOSE ELABORATE FANNY BELTS?

Some runners doing super-long-distance training wear hydration belts to store snacks and drinks. You don’t need all these supplies yet, but

hydration is important for all runners. You don’t always need to carry water for short, quick runs,

but consider carrying water on a longer run. When possible, plan your

run to take you past a water fountain, or carry cash so you can buy a drink while you’re out.

THAT WEIRD PAIN IN MY SHINS?

Runners call it shin splints. Shin splints are no fun and develop when you increase your training speed

and intensity too quickly. One way to avoid them in the first place is by ramping up your training carefully. A

good rule: on longer runs, don’t go more than 10% further than you’ve gone before.

THIS ANNOYING SIDE ACHE?

These are common, especially with beginners, because your body isn’t used to the jostling that running

causes. If you get a cramp in your side, breathe deeply, pushing all the air out of your abdomen with each

breath. The same jostling that causes your side-ache also can contribute to stomach upset. We feel your

pain. Literally. Not to worry though. We’ve all been there. Over time you’ll learn how to modify your eating

habits before you run to avoid these troubles.

PEOPLE RUNNING BAREFOOT?

Sure, it feels nice to go on a jog with soft grass and dirt underfoot. But, whatever you may have heard, you

don’t need to rebuild your stride and buy zero-drop shoes to run “the right way.” The right way is your way.