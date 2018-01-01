ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

PAUL GEORGE

SHOP PG COLLECTION
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P1.jpg

PAUL GEORGE Beneath Paul George's chill façade and smooth skillset is a ferocity rooted in competitiveness. He's willing to do anything to help his team win.
From baseline to baseline, he's every type of player, using his versatility as both a weapon and powerful defence mechanism.

SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P2.jpg

BORN TO BE COMFORTABLE IN THE CHAOS:
PG-2 A two-way threat like Paul George may never have a second to rest,
but his opponent never even gets a chance to breathe. By supporting you in every direction and protecting you from all sides, the PG-2 lets
y outurn the chaos of the game into easy buckets—and comfortable wins.

SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P3A.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P3B.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P3B.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P3C.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P3D.jpg

PG-2 'HOME CRAZE' From miles away, opponents heard the loud, rumbling noise of PG stepping onto his new home court.
Feeding off the thunderous energy of the city's loyal believers, PG's electrifying game has
reached new levels. 'Home Craze' celebrates the spark of energy PG brings to his new
home and the ominous cloud that now strikes fear into every team in their path.

SHOP MEN'S
Header_Copy.png

PG'S GAME-DAY KIT Represent Paul George and his Oklahoma City Thunder in official NBA player apparel.

SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P5.jpg
P5_CTA.jpg
SHOP ALL NBA GEAR
Header_Copy.png

CUSTOMISE PG SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your PG with team colours, your name or number, and the sole of your choice.

PG-2_HUB_NIKEiD_MOBILE_FINAL_APPROVED.jpg
P7_CTA.jpg
SHOP ALL PG 1 iD
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P8.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0224_PG2_P9.jpg
SP18_BBALL_DT_ATHLETE-TOUTS_PG.jpg

MORE FROM NIKE BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL SHOES

BASKETBALL CLOTHING

BASKETBALL GEAR

FEATURED

Loading