Give a gift that fits everyone.
KYRIE 3

KYRIE 3 CUT OUT
OF NOWHERE Unleash your speed and control the court in the Kyrie 3.

KYRIE 3 Kyrie dominates the court with his lightning-quick first step and fluid
playing style. By working with the Nike design team, he ensured his third
signature shoe would not only enable razor-sharp cuts but also provide
players across a variety of positions with a custom fit and great court
response. Dynamic traction, flexible support and responsive cushioning
combine to deliver on Kyrie's demands.

DYNAMIC SPEED Independent suspension pods and a curved
outsole offer exceptional traction and the
ability to play at any angle.

FLEXIBLE LOCKDOWN A forefoot band integrates with Flywire cables
to provide support and a custom fit for every
position and playing style.

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING A low-profile Nike Zoom Air unit in
the heel delivers responsive cushioning
for all game comfort.

"THE FOREFOOT LOCK-IN ALLOWS ME TO CUT AND BE AT DIFFERENT
ANGLES AND POSITIONS, AND STILL RESPOND THE RIGHT WAY." KYRIE IRVING

BEHIND THE DESIGN ALWAYS EVOLVING He's got an endless list of accolades, but point guard Kyrie Irving
is best known for unleashing ankle breakers and making it look easy.
"We wanted to design a shoe that allows Kyrie to do whatever his
imagination creates on the court", Sr. Product Manager Tony Grosso
says. The first step: improving the grip of the Kyrie 1-inspired sole.
"There's traction up the sidewall, with a curved forefoot that helps
create better court feel", Grosso explains.

STREAMLINED FIT Grosso and his team also wanted to limit excess room inside
the shoe to prevent slipping, allowing Kyrie to utilise his explosive
first step without wasting energy. "We were really chasing after fit,
which benefits Kyrie because the shoe will be much more responsive
to his movements". The team took inspiration from the Kyrie 2 strap
and created an internal support system made with Flywire—ultralight,
super-strong fibres that act as support cables. Then they added a
forefoot band to lock the foot down.

UNMATCHED IMPROVISATION Kyrie's skills are highlighted when he uses his creativity to find
a gap in the defence a split-second before it closes. "He plays
so fast and his feet move at such a rapid rate", Grosso says,
"it's almost like controlled speed". To represent the unorthodox
way Kyrie sees the court, designers added textured spikes on
the back half of the shoe. "There are no limitations to his game",
Grosso says. And at 24 years old, Kyrie's only getting started.

KYRIE 3

