Store your shoes on the fly, with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It can be packed down small into its own zip pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
3.5 Stars
S T. - 04 Jan 2022
Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black
M A. - 03 Jan 2022
Super veloce la spedizione e comodità assurda per questo prodotto. Molto soddisfatto!
L I. - 27 Dec 2021
Comodo ,legerro,bello