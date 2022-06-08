Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      NikeCourt Legacy

      Men's Shoes

      €48.97
      €74.99
      34% off

      White/Desert Ochre/Black
      Black/White

      Honouring a history rooted in tennis culture, the Nike Court Legacy brings you a time-tested staple. Its pebbled upper, heritage stitching and retro Swoosh design let you blend sport and fashion. And, you get to do good by looking good.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DH3162-001

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      4.5 Stars

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 Jun 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22 May 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.