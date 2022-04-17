Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

      €11.99

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7678-100

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17 Apr 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19 Jan 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11 Jan 2022

        Socks are very nice