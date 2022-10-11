From puff pants to loud prints, the '90s were a time for wild and fun experiments in fashion and culture. This was the decade that started the solo journey of the iconic Swoosh logo. Pay homage to history while stepping forwards into the future of athletics in the Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash Training Tank. Buttery-soft, sweat-wicking fabric and racerback straps help keep you cool as you play hard. With the Swoosh logo emblazoned on your chest and an out-of-the-box print, you'll feel confident—no matter what. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
