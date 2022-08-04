Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Daybreak

      Women's Shoes

      €89.99

      Highly Rated

      Originally released in 1979, the Nike Daybreak is a blast from the past. Featuring the same rubber Waffle outsole, it gives you true vintage style.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/White
      • Style: CK2351-101

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (71)

      4.7 Stars

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 Aug 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 Jul 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 Jul 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!