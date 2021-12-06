Skip to main content
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2

      Baby and Toddler Shoe

      €44.99

      Look like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic high-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. Elastic laces and a strap create a secure fit and make it easy to take the shoe on and off.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: CD7784-100

      • Scarpe top❤️

        C I. - 06 Dec 2021

        Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️

      • He loves looking fresh

        F O. - 29 Nov 2021

        Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.

      • StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 28 Oct 2021

        These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !