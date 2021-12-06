Look like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic high-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. Elastic laces and a strap create a secure fit and make it easy to take the shoe on and off.
4.9 Stars
C I. - 06 Dec 2021
Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️
F O. - 29 Nov 2021
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 28 Oct 2021
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !