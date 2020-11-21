Skip to main content
      Nike Club Team

      Roller Bag (120L)

      €59.99

      The Nike Club Team Roller Bag is designed with wheels and an adjustable handle for easy carrying. It has ample storage for all of your gear.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5199-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (8)

      4.3 Stars

      • M A. - 21 Nov 2020

        Tamaño en términos generales bien pero de altura lo veo un poco excesivo, para mi gusto sería más compacto pero por lo demás todo bien

      • Sac solide

        S U. - 05 Oct 2020

        De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide

      • Well worth the money

        N E. - 21 Sept 2020

        Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.